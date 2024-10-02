American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $3,702,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Paysafe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paysafe by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE PSFE opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

