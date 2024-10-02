nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of nLIGHT worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $491.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LASR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.