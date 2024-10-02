American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,819 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $109,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $61,462.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on SILK

About Silk Road Medical

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.