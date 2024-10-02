Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Azenta by 618.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

