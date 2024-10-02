Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,382 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

