Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OneMain worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 608.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 432,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

