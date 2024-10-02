Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BYRE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 50.10% of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.95. Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

The Principal Real Estate Active Opportunities ETF (BYRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks total return by centering on US-listed companies in the real estate industry, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach.

