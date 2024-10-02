Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 1,012.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,128.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:UAPR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

