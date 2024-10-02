Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 79.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
