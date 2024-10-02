American Century Companies Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Quanterix worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 22.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 42.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity at Quanterix

In related news, Director David R. Walt bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $624,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,487,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.36. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

