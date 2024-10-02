Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $157,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.