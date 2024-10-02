Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.91.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Price Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.17. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.