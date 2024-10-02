Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 889,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 490,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 270,752 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

