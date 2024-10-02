Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.53.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

