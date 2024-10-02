Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after buying an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

