Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $577.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $577.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $475.90.

NYSE CACI opened at $505.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $506.86. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CACI International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

