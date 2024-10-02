PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.