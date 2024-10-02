PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.40.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $171.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.