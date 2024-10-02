TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $174.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $179.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $149.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

