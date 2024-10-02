Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE BAX opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,885,000 after acquiring an additional 541,575 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $67,263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

