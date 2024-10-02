EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

