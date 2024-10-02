Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

