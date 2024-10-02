SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

SM stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,473 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

