Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after buying an additional 462,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.