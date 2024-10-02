Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.67.

Boeing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

