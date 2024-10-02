Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Copa stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,743,000 after purchasing an additional 236,850 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Copa by 61.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,143 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 65,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

