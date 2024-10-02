e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.62. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

