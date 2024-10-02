American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Compass Minerals International worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $509.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Minerals International

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.