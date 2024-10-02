Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

