American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,710 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1,244.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 329,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 111,915 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TCBX opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $352.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.30. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

