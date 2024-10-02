American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 31,052 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Conduent worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conduent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Conduent by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Price Performance

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

