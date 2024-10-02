Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Castle Biosciences worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $775.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock worth $828,222. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

