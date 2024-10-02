American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.