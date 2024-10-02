LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

