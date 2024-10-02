9,586 Shares in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BAER opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.16.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $51,035.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,125.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $51,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,125.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $252,811. 70.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridger Aerospace Group Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

