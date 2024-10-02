Rhumbline Advisers Has $36,000 Stock Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,717 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WW International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WW. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

