Rhumbline Advisers Sells 48,389 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,389 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

