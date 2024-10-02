Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 163,900 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Everi worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

