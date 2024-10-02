Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 685,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of OUNZ opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.85.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.