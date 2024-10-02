BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$52.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.83.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$47.00 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$42.58 and a 12 month high of C$56.18. The firm has a market cap of C$42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.991195 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

