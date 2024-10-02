USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

