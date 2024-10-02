Amalgamated Bank Has $145,000 Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guess? were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,064 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 474,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Guess? by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Down 2.1 %

Guess? stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

