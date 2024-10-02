Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.25

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.25 and traded as high as C$41.14. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 129,744 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.93.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUS

Russel Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.25.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.