Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IART. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 3.7 %

IART stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

