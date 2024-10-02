Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

