Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.67

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.67 and traded as low as C$82.57. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$84.73, with a volume of 110,350 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 11.3888131 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In related news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total value of C$530,779.18. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

