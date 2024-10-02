Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,172.48

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.48 ($29.06) and traded as low as GBX 2,120 ($28.36). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,120 ($28.36), with a volume of 1,388 shares trading hands.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,172.48. The firm has a market cap of £442.23 million, a PE ratio of 482.92 and a beta of 1.18.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
