Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares traded.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile
Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.
