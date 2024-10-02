Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.84. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 301,601 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

