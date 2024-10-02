Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.43

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.43 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 82.20 ($1.10). Capital shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.11), with a volume of 9,305 shares changing hands.

Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £162.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital’s payout ratio is 2,727.27%.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

