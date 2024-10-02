Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.19

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.19 and traded as low as C$40.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.71, with a volume of 5,758 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.